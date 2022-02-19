 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Effingham Public Library hosts Women In Elected Positions panel discussion

EFFINGHAM — In honor of March being National Women’s Month, Effingham Public Library is hosting a virtual panel discussion around why women should consider running for and holding elected positions on Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m.

Globally, just 36% of elected members of deliberative bodies are women and in North America it’s only 35%.

Studies have shown that women in office inspire and encourage more women to consider the opportunity. In fact, the researchers found that, on average, the presence of a female governor or U.S. senator in a state translated to an additional seven women running for state legislature in the next election cycle.

Moderated by Library Director Amanda McKay, panelists will include, Unit 40 Board President Robin Klosterman, Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes and Effingham City Council member Libby Moeller.

Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom event.

Go online to effinghamlibrary.org, call 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org to register for this free event.

