Effingham schools superintendent to retire in 2022

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham School Board has announced that Superintendent Mark Doan is retiring.

The announcement comes at an important time for the board, since elections for new board members are spring of next year. The timing of the announcement is designed so those seeking election will know that selecting a superintendent will be a central element of their term. Doan is set to retire on June 30, 2022. He will have been with the district for 11 years when he retires.

For those interested in joining the school board, the beginning date for circulating nominating petitions was Sept. 22. The filing period, when qualified candidates submit their names to the Effingham County Clerk, will be in December. The candidates will be elected in April. Contact the Effingham County Clerk's Office for more information.

Doan said he knew he wanted to retire for the 2022 school year when he signed his current contract.

"Really, it's time," he said in an interview, adding he is excited to spend time with his four grandchildren, wife and RV.

In the nine years he has been superintendent, he has overseen several administrative and operational projects.