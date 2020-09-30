Effingham schools superintendent to retire in 2022

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham School Board has announced that Superintendent Mark Doan is retiring.
The announcement comes at an important time for the board, since elections for new board members are spring of next year. The timing of the announcement is designed so those seeking election will know that selecting a superintendent will be a central element of their term. Doan is set to retire on June 30, 2022. He will have been with the district for 11 years when he retires.
For those interested in joining the school board, the beginning date for circulating nominating petitions was Sept. 22. The filing period, when qualified candidates submit their names to the Effingham County Clerk, will be in December. The candidates will be elected in April. Contact the Effingham County Clerk's Office for more information.
Doan said he knew he wanted to retire for the 2022 school year when he signed his current contract.
"Really, it's time," he said in an interview, adding he is excited to spend time with his four grandchildren, wife and RV.
In the nine years he has been superintendent, he has overseen several administrative and operational projects.
Doan is particularly proud of the ways he's been able to handle the finances of the district. Near the beginning of his tenure, school district budgets around the state faced programming cuts. In Unit 40, programs weren't cut.
"We kept music. We kept extracurriculars," Doan said. "Our goal was to continue not cutting programs."
"One of the other things I'm really proud of: Keeping the tax rate low," he said.
Doan helped guide setting the tax levy for the district, since the district's budget comes mostly from county property taxes. The Effingham Unit 40 tax rate has been under 4, one of the lowest in the state.
The tax rate has remained under 4 even as Doan oversaw improvements to the district's buildings, most recently a three-year, $14 million renovation of Effingham Junior High School, which was paid for by selling 20-year Health-Life Safety bonds.
Though Doan oversaw improvements in the district, he was involved in advocating for a sales tax that would have benefited schools. However, it failed three times at the ballot box, in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
In 2018 and 2019, Doan ran into trouble with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit which works to separate religion from governmental affairs like state houses and public schools. The organization reached out to him on three occasions for things in the district it saw as inappropriate incorporations of religion in public education.
"This is a faith-based community," Doan said.
He added that the arguments around free speech are always complex. The group released press releases for the issues at the time commending his response.
Doan credits other administrators and educators for achievements in the district under this tenure.
As a leader, Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox said Doan is not a micromanager.
"He's very much a leader who wants each of the leaders under him to find their own way," he said.
Executive Secretary Penny Weidman, who is retiring at the same time as Doan, said he is easy to get along with.
"He's a leader you can respect, but he's very easy going. I always felt that the taxpayers will miss him when he retires," she said, citing his family values, passion for the people of the district, and commitment to keeping tax rates low.
Both Fox and Weidman stressed Doan's focus on the primacy of the district's students.
"When he makes decisions, he tries to do what's best for students and keeps them first," Fox said.
Prior to coming to Effingham, Doan served as a superintendent for school districts in Farmington and Bartonville. He is currently the vice president of the Schools of Illinois Purchasing Cooperative. He served on several committees for the Illinois State Board of Education and continues to serve on several Illinois Association of School Administrators committees.
Locally, he is a board member for the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, president of Effingham Regional Career Academy and a member of the Rotary Club.
Even though his retirement has been announced, Doan said people shouldn't expect slacking.
"I don't want anybody thinking we won't be working 100%," he said.
He added that there are still building renovations that he plans to oversee and that he's working on effectively rolling out the technological advancements being made in the district with its 1:1 computer initiative and new student management software.
