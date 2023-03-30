MATTOON — Hundreds of area students met with representatives from dozens of professions on Thursday as the annual Eighth Grade Career Conference returned as an in-person event in the Lake Land College Field House following a COVID-19 hiatus.

Director Laura Sullivan said the Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System 340 office in Mattoon had still been able to hold the conference as a virtual event in recent years, but being back in person provides a unique opportunity for eighth graders to look over the various booths and interview professionals from trades they are curious about there.

"We hope we can get kids thinking about different careers and give them an opportunity to experience what they do or don't want to do," Sullivan said. She estimated that more than 1,500 eighth graders from 35 area schools would attend the conference's sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Keynote speaker Brooks Harper prepared the students to visit the booths by encouraging them to go "BIG" by "being professional," "interviewing" the representatives and "going forward" into plans for their future careers.

Charleston Fire Department Lt. Jordan Philpott was among those staffing booths in the law and public safety section of the Field House. He said the eighth graders who stopped by his booth asked a lot of good questions, ranging from what's it like to wake up in the middle of the night to respond to a fire call to what's his favorite thing about being a firefighter.

"Having the opportunity to work in a city where I grew up and help people I know is very enjoyable for me," Philpott said.

Dieterich Junior High School student Charlie Albert shared a similar sentiment when asked why he decided to visit the Charleston Fire Department booth: "I like talking to people and helping people," he explained. Charlie said he visited the construction section booths, as well, because this trade would give him an opportunity to exercise his creativity in a practical way.

Marshall Junior High School student Ally Sanders said she is interested in a possible career in nursing, so she made sure to visit the health science booths and enjoyed learning about good nutrition there. Ally said she also was drawn to the information technology booths by the "banana piano," adding that seeing fruit used as a musical instrument was entertainingly "weird."

Lake Land College IT Instructor/Program Coordinator Scott Rhine said his department's "banana piano," in which the fruit is part of an electrical circuit device with an audio speaker, and their mixture of 3D-printed and LED-illuminated toys from the workshop usually catch the attention of eighth graders.

"That gets the conversation started," Rhine said, adding that interested students might then ask him about video game development or computer programming.

Douglas-Hart Nature Center Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Bradbury said many students stopped by her booth in the tourism and hospitality section to see Wendell, a 60-year-old box turtle that resides in the site's visitor center.

Bradbury said she talked to the students about how having a background in biological sciences is important for working at a nature center, but so are "soft skills" such as being a good communicator who is organized and responsible.

After paying a visit to Wendell the turtle, Marshall Junior High School classmates Myah Boyd and Carly Foley said they enjoyed learning about the Douglas-Hart Nature Center and liked the format of the career conference, as a whole.

"I think it really helps you to find out what you want to do," Myah said. Carly added that the Field House was crowded with students, but she enjoyed being able to walk around the booths. Carly said, "It's really nice to move around and not be in a lecture."

