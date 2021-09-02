EIU Academy of Lifelong Learning plans upcoming events

CHARLESTON — Registration is now open for two events being held by EIU's Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Cellphone Photography Workshop

5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, Charleston Carnegie Public Library, 6th & Van Buren Avenue

As smartphones are replacing digital cameras it makes sense to learn how to make the most of the powerful camera tools in your cellphone.

Photographer Tom Hebermehl will discuss:

Composition and lighting

Adjusting exposure

Focus and sharpness

Working effectively with photo editing apps

Top strategies for cropping your images.

Expect to learn some useful tricks not covered in the books and find out why you don’t ever really need a flash. Event sponsored by Coles County Arts Council.

Register by Sept. 7, due to limited seating.

Cost for members of Academy of Lifelong Learning and Coles County Arts Council is $17 and $22 for non-members.

Walking Tour of Charleston Square: Renewal

10-11 a.m., Ambero Antiques, 514 6th St., Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 18.

Charleston’s historic Courthouse Square has been the scene of many renewals and rebuilding since the 1830s. Join the Charleston Historic Preservation Commission in partnership with the Academy of Lifelong Learning for an hour-long architectural walking tour highlighting renewals of the 1870s, 1920s, 1950s, and today. The tour will convene at 10 a.m. Register by Sept. 17.

Register for these events by calling 217-581-5114 or online at sce.eiu.edu/wconnect/

