CHARLESTON — The Child & Family Life Education Center at Eastern Illinois University is accepting enrollments for local child care opportunities this fall.

Sots are available for local parents/guardians with eligible children ages 3 to pre-K from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 5 to Dec. 7. There is a flat fee of $100 per child, with care taking place in EIU’s Buzzard Hall.

The Child & Family Life Education Center includes an enriched learning environment where young children can play, explore, interact and learn.

The center functions as the practicum site for university’s Department of Human Services courses.

The purpose of the center is to provide exemplary child-family oriented program for EIU students who are studying human services and interested in careers of care.

For more information about child care enrollment contact Julie Harper at 217-581-7917, or visit eiu.edu/cflec.

