MARION — The Eastern Illinois University baseball team will advance to the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game for the first time since 2012 after it 5-1 win Friday evening over the No. 2 seeded Trojans of Little Rock.

EIU Athletics reported that this team, including pitcher Jackson Nichols of Mattoon, will mark the seventh championship game appearances for the Panthers.

During their victory at Mountain Dew Park in Marion, EIU tied the all-time record in school history for most wins in a season with 37. The last team to have 37 wins was the 1998 team, which also made it to the OVC Championship game.

Three different Panthers had three hits in the victory, including three from Ryan Ignoffo. Ignoffo set the tone for EIU with an RBI in the first inning. Logan Eickhoff and Nicholas Rucker both had three hits and a run batted in during this game.

Starting pitcher Jackson Nichols, a Mattoon native, did not get a decision Friday evening, but kept the Panthers alive early in the game. Nichols pitched in 3.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits. Nichols, a redshirt junior, is a construction management major.

Relief pitcher Jonathon Hanscom earned the win after his 2.2 innings of work and five strikeouts.

The bullpen for Eastern Illinois allowed just three hits in 5.1 innings of work. The pitching staff retired the last eight batters including the rare four strikeout inning from closer Zane Robbins.

Eastern Illinois will now take on No. 1 Morehead State at noon Saturday, May 27 for the OVC Title. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

