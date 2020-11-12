EIU board to act on COVID-19 testing program

The proposed name change goes along with planned renovations of the gallery room funded largely by money raised and donated by Hild’s family and friends.

The EIU Naming Committee voted last month to recommend naming the gallery on honor of Hild, whose position at EIU included chairman of the Art and Design Department and Dean of College of Arts and Humanities.

The board is also scheduled to give final approval to the university’s 2021 fiscal year budget. The budget totals just more than $147.1 million, a 1.7% increase from the one for the current year.

Another scheduled vote would remove the 1.5% limit on state appropriations that could be used for intercollegiate athletics.

Friday’s meeting is set to take place in the Grand Ballroom of EIU’s student union. The public portion is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but attendance is limited because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.

A live video feed of the public portion of the meeting will be available online at eiu.edu/trustees/online-meeting.php.