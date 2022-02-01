EIU celebrates African-American Heritage Month in February with events

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University invites community members to join students, staff and faculty in celebrating African-American Heritage Month throughout February.

EIU will offer a variety of cultural and educational events intended to celebrate black lives by honoring the men, women, families and communities that support and sustain black excellence. Events will center around a principal theme of “For the Culture: Protect, Preserve & Persist!” and include an assortment of programs and activities that highlight black contributions and applaud the most fundamental elements of blackness in American and global culture.

Events throughout the month will include:

• Wednesday, Feb. 2

The Black Student Union and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will present “Time Period Train” through Black history in the Andrews Hall Basement at 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 3

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will present “Everyone Wants to Be Black Until it’s Time to Be Black” in the Coleman Hall Auditorium at 6:20 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 4

EIU’s PRIDE RSO will present a Movie Night featuring the documentary "The Same Difference" in the Coleman Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 7

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present “Black Card Revoked” at the Phipps Lecture Hall in the Physical Science Building at 6:13 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will present “Food for the Soul” in the Cultural Center at 5:22 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 15

Strong S.H.E. will present “Black Women and Reality TV…Is It for the Culture” in the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union at 6 p.m.3

• Wednesday, Feb. 16

NPHC will present “Black History Trivia Night” in the Martinsville Room in the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 17

-The Department of Public Health and Nutrition will present “Soul Food: Nourishment for the Culture” in Klehm Hall Room 2309 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

-LASO will present “What is Afro-Latinidad?” in the Charleston/Mattoon Rooms in the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union at 6 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 18

The NAACP will present the NAACP Image Awards in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union at 7 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 21

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will present a Movie Night featuring "Selma” at the Phipps Lecture Hall in the Physical Science Building at 6:20 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 22

NACWC will present the African American Leadership Awards at the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union at 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 23

Alpha Psi Lambda Fraternity, Inc. will present “Afro-Latinos Trivia Night” in the Martinsville Room in the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 24

“Voices in Progress: Untold Truth–The ABCs of Black History” in the Coleman Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 26

50th annual Ms. Black EIU Pageant at the Grand Ballroom in the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union at 7 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 28

The Minority Teacher Education Association will present the MTEA Panel Series: Hearing from Our Past to Motivate Our Future!” at 6 p.m. on Zoom (eiu.zoom.us/j/96225252130)

For more information and links to EIU’s African-American Heritage Month virtual events, visit EIU’s Office of Inclusion and Academic Engagement at eiu.edu/oiae.

