CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's administration and its faculty and academic support professionals union outlined some of their contract negotiation differences this week as the threat of a possible strike looms.

That union, Eastern's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois (UPI), also held informational informational pickets Thursday morning and late afternoon in front of Old Main and its administrative offices. The union delivered a 10-day intent to strike note on Monday, March 27. As a result, the union could strike as soon as April 6 depending on the outcome of a Monday, April 3, negotiation session.

Eastern's administration and the union have negotiating for approximately one year, with sessions during the last three months being conducted under a federal mediator's direction.

In a statement issued early Tuesday evening, Eastern's administration reported that it has bargained in good faith in an effort to meet the union's demands and to control the cost of higher education for students. Union Vice President Billy Hung, who is the lead negotiator, wrote in response.

"Although the parties have reached agreement on several key issues such as parental leave, clarifying the sabbatical language, and are endeavoring to create a potential new promotion pathway for certain employees, the university and UPI remain far apart on economic issues," the administration said. "UPI’s last economic proposal would cost the university well over $10 million during the proposed four-year term of the agreement."

The administration said the university’s current offer "substantially exceeds" the financial packages contained in prior collective bargaining agreements between the parties going back to 2010. It also said the salary pool assigned to UPI members has outperformed inflation since 2010, when overall UPI bargaining unit member compensation is considered.

For example, the administration said the combined salaries of 139 tenured or tenure-track faculty who have remained at EIU increased roughly 40% between fiscal years 2010 and 2022. It also said the salary pool for 36 annually contracted faculty and 19 academic support professionals increased 47% and 52%, respectively between 2010 and 2022.

During this same period of time, the administration reported that the university has not overcome the net deficits experienced over the past decade, including those from the years of the state budget crisis.

"In negotiations, UPI points to the university’s reported $9 million surplus from last fiscal year as evidence that the university can afford the significant additional cost of its proposal. However, $2 million of that surplus was in funds specifically designated for non-academic purposes and another $1.7 million was the result of unfilled vacancies that the university hopes to fill," the administration said.

The administration also said, "Part of the surplus was the result of an end of year state appropriation that was unable to be included in the FY22 budget plan. But, these monies have now been fully deployed in FY23 to fund non-negotiated salary adjustments, scholarships, expanded staffing, and much needed deferred maintenance."

"Despite these challenges, the University remains hopeful that through good faith negotiations a strike may be avoided," the administration said. "The university is committed to negotiating a fair contract that recognizes the dedication and needs of our faculty and staff while ensuring the University's long-term financial health and the continued provision of the high-quality education our students deserve."

In the union's response, Hung wrote the numbers in the administration's statement contain "obfuscation and misdirection."

"They are not accurate representations of the financial reality of our school," Hung said. "We cannot address these numbers in the space that a news article allows for, but we will have a full response at our bargaining meeting on April 3."

Hung said the administration was given the union's proposals in March 2022. He said the administration had "all the time in the world" to build the salary increase into their current budget but they chose not to do this.

"So when they say that the money has already been budgeted for other purposes and therefore, not available to be used to pay us, what they’re really saying is that they chose not to budget in a fair wage for our members," Hung said. "This is a post-hoc justification for not paying us a fair wage."

Hung said this has been, and continues to be, a battle over priority, and not the dollar amount. He said the administration is trying to shift the focus away from that, but they need to be held accountable for those choices that they made.

"The union is focused on building our campus where we invest in the human capital that makes our university wonderful. The administration can tell you what they’re prioritizing on, but it isn’t the counselors, the advisors, the admissions officers, the faculty, nor the students," Hung said.

The union is comprised of approximately 290 faculty members, academic advisers, recruiters, counselors and lab coordinators. The union has reported that 97% of participating members voted on March 8-9 to authorize a strike as a possibility.

