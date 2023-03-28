CHARLESTON — The union representing faculty and academic support professionals at Eastern Illinois University could go on strike as soon as April 6 depending on the outcome of its ongoing contract talks with the administration.

The members of Eastern's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 delivered a 10-day intent to strike note to university President David Glassman on Monday.

Chapter President Jennifer Stringfellow said she is hopeful that the possibility of a strike on April 6 will be averted by the administration offering concessions on the union's salary and workload requests at the next negotiation meeting, which was already scheduled for Monday.

"We are hoping we will see some movement at those talks," Stringfellow said, adding that they have been negotiating for more than a year and been without a new contract in place since August. Faculty members have reported facing increasing workloads and salary rates that have not kept up with post-COVID inflation.

Eastern's administration issued a statement on Monday acknowledging that it has received a ten-day notice of intent to strike from the Union representing its faculty and other university employees.

"The university remains wholly dedicated to ongoing good faith negotiations to reach an agreement that recognizes the contributions of the faculty to the university, as well as the economic challenges facing the university. It is our sincere hope this can be achieved before any strike would occur," the statement said.

The union is comprised of approximately 290 faculty members, academic advisers, recruiters, counselors and lab coordinators. The union has reported that 97% of participating members voted on March 8-9 to authorize a strike as a possibility.

Union leaders say a “yes” vote will give their bargaining team the power to file official strike authorization paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board if no agreement can be made at the bargaining table.

Members of the union and supporters are scheduled to hold informational pickets with signs and chants at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the gates in front of Old Main, where the administrative offices are located, at the intersection of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The last time Eastern's faculty academic support professionals union came this close to a strike was in 2003, but this possible action was averted then as the union and administration reached an agreement on a new contract that included a wage increase.

