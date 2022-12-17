 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION
MAKING MEMORIES

EIU grads take next step in educational, professional journeys

Eastern holds two fall 2022 commencement ceremonies

Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduates gather in the Student Recreation Center in preparation for the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena.

CHARLESTON —Around 1,000 Eastern Illinois University graduates took the next step in their educational and professional journeys during two commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

For fall 2022 graduates Pascal and Kimberly Friedmann, that journey will involve returning to Germany after arriving on Eastern's campus two years ago to pursue master's degrees together. Pascal Friedmann earned a master's in business administration and his wife earned a master's in talent development.

"This was a season of change and transition," Kimberly Friedmann said, adding that she has grown as a person and is ready to pursue her career. "I am proud of the person I have become and I am becoming."

International students

Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduates Kimberly and Pascal Friedmann, both from Germany, pick up their name cards from Executive Secretary to the President Judy Gorrell in the Student Recreation Center before the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena.

Kimberly Friedmann said she felt a good sense of community with people on campus and that "made all the difference." She and her husband wore their caps and gowns beside their fellow graduates in the Student Recreation Center before the ceremony at 10 a.m. in adjacent Lantz Arena.

Pascal Friedmann said he appreciated being at a smaller school than during his undergraduate studies, and being able to develop a close relationship, as a graduate assistant, with his professors at Eastern.

"It feels good. I think it's going to take a second to let it sink in and realize this graduation journey is over," Pascal Friedman said of his time as at Eastern, as he now prepares for his doctoral studies back in Germany.

Graduation gown

Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduate Benjamin Ellison of Pekin tries on his graduation gown with the help of Herff Jones employee Mark Krevin in the Student Recreation Center before the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena. 

Nearby in the cavernous Lantz Fieldhouse, fall 2022 graduate Benjamin Ellison of Pekin tried on his cap and gown with the help of Herff Jones staff members. He earned a bachelor's degree in English with an emphasis in creative writing and in literary and cultural studies, plus a minor in film studies.

Ellison said he figured if he got a good base of academics with his bachelor's, it would prepare him for eventually becoming a teacher. The new graduate said he plans to return to Eastern in fall 2023 to pursue his master's degree, noting that he has already completed a full semester of his needed studies.

"It feels fantastic. It's the best kind of nervousness," Ellison said of preparing for the commencement ceremony. He added that he appreciates Eastern faculty and staff facilitating accommodations for his visual impairment. "There are a lot of nice people at disability services who helped me get to this point."

Graduation cap

Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduate Braxton Griffy of Louisville tries on his graduation cap with the help of Herff Jones employee Patty Sharp in the Student Recreation Center before the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena. 

Also in the Fieldhouse, fall 2022 graduate Braxton Griffy of Louisville, Illinois, picked up his cap as he readied for the ceremony. Griffy said he plans to move to Louisville, Kentucky, to be close to family there and to put his bachelor's in digital media technology to work.

Griffy said he began his studies at Frontier Community College in Fairfield and then transferred to Eastern. Griffy said he is not a big fan of academics, but the degree he earned was worth it and he enjoyed getting to know his professors and classmates.

"You make memories along the way. It's the little things. It's been fun with them working on projects together," Griffy said, adding that he hopes to maintain the friendships he has made at Eastern.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

