EIU honors local women with Women of Achievement Award

CHARLESTON — Each year during Women’s History and Awareness Month (WHAM), the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program at EIU honors local women with a Woman of Achievement award.
Women selected for the award meet a variety of criteria including advocacy of the efforts to promote equity for women, contributions to women’s resource organizations, and support for the success of women in achieving their own goals.
Unfortunately, due to COVID, there is no ceremony to honor the women this year; but the challenges brought on by the pandemic have brought attention to women working behind the scenes to promote equity and bring resources to those most vulnerable in the community.
Dr. Sheila Simons, professor in the Department of Public Health at EIU, was nominated by Dean Barbara Bonnekessen and previously by Dr. Julie Dietz. She was selected for her outstanding service to the EIU community. Dr. Simons’ office is known as a safe place for those who need one, and she herself is known as a fierce protector and defender of students.
She has participated in grant work for the Center for Healthy Living at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Systems, and is said to “live and breathe social justice advocacy.”
An expert in epidemiology in EIU’s Department of Public Health, Dr. Simons works endless hours leading the EIU community’s efforts to provide a safe environment for students, faculty, and staff. She is the contact person for everyone on campus with questions regarding COVID-19.
Kelly Hardy is the executive director of HOPE of East Central Illinois. HOPE provides resources such as shelter, counseling, and education, so that victims of violence can live “self-sufficient, safe, and successful lives.”
Nominated by Rachel Heicher, Hardy has brought HOPE into a new era, “making possible the acquisition of a new shelter building that is more accessible to survivors with disabilities.”
She has also led the staff and services provided by HOPE through the unchartered territory of a pandemic. At a time when many service agencies have been forced to close their doors, HOPE of East Central Illinois remains in operation, providing life-saving interventions and services for those who need them.
She “orchestrated an overhaul of our services” that allowed staff to work from home, yet still provide their valuable services. Always humble, her work is collaborative and grounded in the understanding that “social justice work is violence prevention work.” Ms. Hardy was selected for her service to the community.
Lou Conwell was nominated by Dr. Melanie Mills and is the recipient of the Special Recognition Award for service to the community. Always a role model worthy of emulation, Conwell began addressing the challenge of COVID-19 early in March of 2020. Aware of the limited number of masks available, she organized a collective of seamstresses to sew masks and distribute them.
This collective, at last count, had made and donated over 25,000 masks to local health centers, elder care facilities, schools, day cares, various not-for-profit organizations, and essential workers. While making the masks was a huge undertaking, Conwell actually expanded the group of volunteers to include providing supplies to the mask-makers and distributing the masks.
Aware of the risks faced by everyone during the pandemic, all efforts were designed with low or no contact required. Making this all happen took many hands and there is much in the process that must be left out to accommodate space. But this effort is typical of women’s responses in crises. According to Mills, “In times of war, we have always relied on women to sew. The pandemic created a need for revival of the womanly art of sewing.”