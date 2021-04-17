EIU honors local women with Women of Achievement Award

CHARLESTON — Each year during Women’s History and Awareness Month (WHAM), the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program at EIU honors local women with a Woman of Achievement award.

Women selected for the award meet a variety of criteria including advocacy of the efforts to promote equity for women, contributions to women’s resource organizations, and support for the success of women in achieving their own goals.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, there is no ceremony to honor the women this year; but the challenges brought on by the pandemic have brought attention to women working behind the scenes to promote equity and bring resources to those most vulnerable in the community.

Dr. Sheila Simons, professor in the Department of Public Health at EIU, was nominated by Dean Barbara Bonnekessen and previously by Dr. Julie Dietz. She was selected for her outstanding service to the EIU community. Dr. Simons’ office is known as a safe place for those who need one, and she herself is known as a fierce protector and defender of students.

She has participated in grant work for the Center for Healthy Living at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Systems, and is said to “live and breathe social justice advocacy.”