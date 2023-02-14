CHARLESTON- Eastern Illinois University has been awarded over $400,000 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Eastern was one of 21 institutions to receive the funding from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Universities are expected to used the funding to assist students impacted most during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially Black, Latino, low-income, first generation, working adult, and rural students, with academic and social-emotional learning supports.

How exactly Eastern will do that will be discussed by a group of university officials, but they will be expected to utilize the funding in ways that help students complete their degree or address gaps in mental health services on campus.

