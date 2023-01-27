EIU reports growth in international and dual-credit students

CHARLESTON — Home to students from 52 different countries, Eastern Illinois University is boasting continued growth of its international student population 10 days into the spring term.

The university saw record numbers of international students in fall 2022, following the repeal of a federal directive that temporarily halted international student entry into the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. The university now has 764 international students.

In spring 2022, the university hit an all-time high of international students, with 577 students from other countries enrolled at Eastern. That fall, 766 international students were enrolled.

The school's total student enrollment is now 8,749.

Josh Norman, associate vice president for enrollment management, said what excites him most about the latest numbers is the "continued diversification of the campus."

"It just really excites me from the standpoint of the amount of culture that brings to our campus," Norman said. "It just adds so much value."

Norman said his and the university's goals for recruiting international students stem from the school's values.

"We want to be a campus that's inclusive, where every learner has accessibility to education, but also that there's a sense of belonging for them as well," Norman said.

However, despite the steep increase of international students in the fall and a high volume of even more who are interested, getting those admitted students into the U.S. continues to be an issue.

"There's so many students who want to be here and we want them here, but they just aren't able to find the resources or get the appointment to consulates to get that visa," Norman said.

Norman said many international students gravitate to Eastern's School of Technology and School of Business, two areas that are growing the most at the university.

Eastern also saw an 8.8% increase in dual-credit high school students from spring 2022 to spring 2023, for a total of 2,471 students. Norman said some of that growth can be attributed to new partnerships with area high schools.

"We're really focusing in on degree pathways, especially in education," Norman said. "As the state is just crying for future educators, we are leveraging dual credit to see more students choose Eastern for education. That's a major focus for us right now as we continue to develop new partnerships."

Eastern also saw the following growth areas from spring 2022 to spring 2023:

New first-time graduate students increased 5.9%

On-campus enrollment increased 3.3%

New incoming freshmen increased 4%

Total graduate student enrollment increased 6.3%

Overall, Norman said he hopes to get Eastern to a "sweet spot" that feels right for the university, despite a birth dearth that will lead to a steep decline in college-age students in coming years.

"We want to continue growing to that optimal size where we feel like our students are best served, our faculty are best served and our staff are best served," Norman said. "There are some trends on the horizon that could create some difficulty for all institutions in higher ed and we just want to make sure that our strategic plan and our enrollment management plans help us continue to navigate that well."

The Eastern Illinois University campus through the years