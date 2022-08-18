EIU shares monkeypox, COVID response ahead of fall semester

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University shared its planned response to monkeypox and its continued response to COVID-19 Thursday morning as new students moved into their residence halls.

Many of the university's COVID policies from the spring semester will carry over this fall, with the university encouraging vaccinations, masking being optional in most circumstances, and free rapid tests being provided to students, according to a campus-wide email sent from Eric Davidson, executive director of health and counseling services at EIU.

Students will still be expected to communicate with the university if they test positive for COVID. The university is asking students to reach out to the on-campus medical clinic if they are symptomatic, and to take precautions to isolate themselves as much as possible.

If students test positive from off-campus testing, they are asked to report their illness to the university for contact tracing.

In a new concern for the university, EIU also released guidance regarding monkeypox.

So far, no cases have been reported in Coles County, but the university is working closely with the Coles County Health Department to prepare for potential cases on campus.

Monkeypox, a viral disease similar to smallpox but with milder symptoms, can be spread through close contact such as direct contact with rashes, intimate physical contact and prolonged face-to-face contact. Symptoms can include fever, headache, exhaustion, and a rash that may be painful or itchy.

EIU will implement infectious disease prevention and care plans, such as isolation and support services, and creating educational materials that will be available on campus.

Students who become symptomatic for monkeypox are asked to contact EIU's medical clinic or an off-campus entity to be tested. Students who have contracted monkeypox will be strongly encouraged to return home for self-isolation, due to the long isolation period of up to 28 days.

Plans for both COVID-19 and monkeypox are expected to evolve over time. Students and staff can keep up to date by checking the university's medical clinic website at www.eiu.edu/health.