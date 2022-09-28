EIU State of the University address set for Thursday

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman is set to present his final State of the University address.
It will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Dvorak Concert Hall in the Doudna Fine Arts Center. Glassman has announced plans to retire in June 2023. A search is underway for his replacement.
During the State of the University address, Glassman will give updates on the university's operations, enrollment and budget, as well as share the university's highest-priority institutional goals for the 2022-23 academic and 2023 fiscal years.
Glassman will also present the 2022 Presidential Distinguished Service Awards during the address.
