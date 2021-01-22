EIU theater students continue productions during COVID-19 pandemic

"We have figured out there are a lot of things we addressed that semester that are really skills our students need for the future," Thibault Green said, noting that the filming experience will be helpful for video rehearsals.

Student Haylie Denzer, who played "Nina" in "The Seagull," said, "I feel like it really brought the group together to show we can face this challenge and still create art in a very safe way."

Regarding Eastern employees getting an additional six months to use sick leave, the vote by the board extended the leave provided with the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave act to July 30. The federal law allowed for up to two weeks of paid leave for isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19, but ended Dec. 31.

Also Friday, the board voted to purchase technology services to help provide required access for deaf and hard of hearing students. The contract with Alternative Communication Services of Lombard will be for an hourly rate for services not to exceed $150,000 per year. The agreement will be in place from July 1 to June 30, 2023, with renewal options.

Other actions taken by the board included: