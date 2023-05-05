CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will hold its spring commencement on Saturday, May 6, with retiring EIU President David Glassman presiding for the final time and former President Lou Hencken being set to receive an honorary degree.

Undergraduates from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Lumpkin College of Business and Technology will graduate at the 10 a.m. ceremony, undergraduates from the Colleges of Education and Health and Human Services at 4:30 p.m., and graduate students from all four colleges at 1:30 p.m. A total of 1,093 students are eligible to graduate.

Glassman, who has served as president since 2015, will will preside over his final commencement ceremonies before retiring from this post in June and becoming a faculty member. The next president will be Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell.

Author, rapper and educator Dwayne Reed, a 2016 EIU alumnus, will give the commencement address at the 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ceremonies. The Chicago resident's viral music video, “Welcome to the 4th Grade,” garnered millions of views, and led to him appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “The Jimmy Kimmel Live Show.”

Jerry Esker, the 1:30 p.m. speaker, retired from Sarah Bush Lincoln in 2022 after 35 years with this Mattoon-based health system, including the last six as president and CEO. During his tenure, SBL added a Regional Cancer Center and Surgery Center; a Heart Center; 22 additional patient rooms; and a multi-clinic building in Effingham.

The university reported that Esker also helped strengthen the hospital’s relationship with EIU through the SBL Scholars program. Starting this past fall, that partnership will give six students full scholarships to EIU’s new Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing through 2029.

Biological Sciences professor Robert Columbo will be recognized during the 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ceremonies. The Faculty Senate presents this award annually to a full-time faculty member who has demonstrated excellence in teaching, professional research/creative activity and service.

The university reported that Hencken, 10th president and "perpetual EIU advocate," will be awarded an honorary degree during the 4:30 p.m. ceremony. Hencken has been affiliated with EIU since his time as a student in the 1960s.

His 41 years of consecutive employment at EIU began in 1966 as a graduate assistant hall counselor. He worked his way up through various administrative posts before serving as president from 2001 to 2007. EIU reported that Hencken, a Charleston resident, has continued to offer the university his assistance in several capacities throughout his retirement.

The EIU Police Department will help coordinate traffic outside Lantz Arena throughout the day. The university askss community residents to be aware of the increased traffic around campus and to consider alternate routes when possible.

