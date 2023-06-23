CHARLESTON — When Jay Gatrell assumes the presidency of Eastern Illinois University on July 1, he will do so armed with a new strategic plan that spells out the university's priorities for the next five years.

The plan was developed by Gatrell, in his current role as provost and vice president of academic affairs, and others over the past year.

It contains four parts; ACHIEVE: achieve success for all students, ENGAGE: engage the community, region, state, and world, CREATE: create a 21st century campus and culture, and RESOURCE: encourage innovation, diversity, revenue, and grow enrollments.

Within these four parts are 14 strategic initiatives for “EIU’s continued and future success.”

“(The strategic plan 2028) was developed really over the course of the last year and a half beginning in March 2022. There were 22 committee members on the working group, including some of the folks in the audience here at the table and of course, others across campus. We had hundreds of surveys, respondents are internal and external stakeholders, and hundreds of attendees at town halls over the past year,” Gatrell said.

The feedback from the community through surveys and town halls helped develop the Gatrell’s first strategic plan as president.

The strategic plan was approved Friday by the university’s board of trustees during a meeting that was significant for another reason. It was the last one for current President David Glassman, who is stepping down from a position he has held since 2016.

Board Chairperson Joyce Madigan thanked Glassman for his time at EIU and all that he had done during his tenure.

“Dr. Seuss had a quote. It says ‘Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.’ While we are going to miss you like crazy, we are so thankful and so glad for your leadership over the last eight years. There really are not words to fully express what you have done for Eastern and the Charleston community. You have led us through so many challenges, that I really don't wish that on the next president. I hope that (Gatrell’s) a little bit more fortunate. We don't want an impasse. We don't want COVID. And what happened is each time you got over this certain hurdle, you had a new challenge. But what we were lucky about is we had the right person to know how to pivot and make the changes or whatever needed to be done to make it all happen. And have Eastern survive,” Madigan said.

Glassman was visibly moved by the unplanned farewell wishes and could be seen with tears in his eyes.

“I hear about the right person at the right time. It's like a common theme out there; not even sure I know what that means. You devote your life to higher education and you do everything that you can, whenever you can, in order to benefit the students, benefit the institution that you work for. I didn't take any gamble to come here. It's the University who took a gamble on bringing me in and inviting me to have the highest honor that you can have in administration of the university. So I'm most grateful, and I've always been, that that chance was taken on me,” Glassman said.

But he doesn’t believe his time at EIU was about him being the right person.

“And I say this so many times. It wasn't the right person at the right time. It was the right time to come together to make a change for the better for the university. And having that understanding that faculty knew it, staff knew it, the administration knew it, the board of trustees knew it. And when you've got everybody thinking in the same direction, then it's just bringing people together and moving forward and that's what happened, and I'm so proud of what this university has done over the past eight years,” Glassman said.

In other business, the board:

Approved several agenda items in preparation for the upcoming fiscal year.

Approved the purchase of a new Lantz Arena emergency generator for $370,000. Lantz Arena includes the Student Recreation Center, the volleyball, basketball and indoor practice courts;

Approved spending $280,000 to replace the roof at Buzzard Hall;

Approved the fiscal year 2024 preliminary budget.

Changed the date of the Nov. 11 board meeting to Nov. 17. As for 2024, meetings will be held on Jan. 19, April 19, June 21, Sept. 6, and Nov. 8. The yearly summer board retreat is scheduled for June 22.