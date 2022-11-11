 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

EIU union urges university to 'stop playing around'

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The day after an Eastern Illinois University union announced plans to seek a federal mediator to oversee contract negotiations, members handed out fliers at the university's board of trustees meeting to showcase their concerns.

The Monopoly board-like fliers showed the union's previous raises compared to the rising consumer price index. It read "EIU wages haven't kept up with inflation. It's time to stop playing around. Don't take a change on another decrease in pay."

The union, EIU University Professionals of Illinois, represents 450 faculty, annually contracted faculty, counselors, advisors, recruiters, and lab coordinators. Negotiations have been ongoing since March 21.

The EIU Board of Trustees met Friday in regular session but did not address the union's fliers or the members in the audiences.

A mediator also was called to resolve the stalemate between the university and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 981. That union, which represents Eastern’s building service workers, cooks, kitchen laborers, clerical workers and technical workers, sought mediation after over a year at the bargaining table. A three-year agreement was reached in September 2021.

EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow said the main issues the union is concerned about are workload and compensation. She said they hoped the fliers would help draw attention to their concerns.

Stringfellow said it is important that the union members show they are taking a stand during the negotiations.

“It's gonna take all of us to make sure that something happens. We've been kind of stalled for a while and it's going to take everybody in our membership to say, 'Hey, this is important to me,'” Stringfellow said. “It's about salary, and it's about workloads and we need to make sure that they recognize that there is no benefit to the administration by just holding strong their positions.”

Watch Now: Balloon robot walks like he's drunk off helium, and more of today's top videos

Watch a balloon robot walk and hop across the room at a tech event in California, ride along with a Florida sheriff during Tropical Storm Nicole, and more of today's top videos.

Balloon robot walks like he's drunk off helium
Science

Balloon robot walks like he's drunk off helium

  • Updated
  • 0

One small step for man, and one giant leap for robot kind! Meet BALU, the walkin', hoppin' stumblin' balloon. The tech event took place in Lon…

Ride along with a Florida sheriff during Tropical Storm Nicole
Weather

Ride along with a Florida sheriff during Tropical Storm Nicole

  • Updated
  • 0

Sheriff Mike Chitwood of the Volusia Sheriff's Office checked the streets and buildings of Volusia County as Nicole swept the state on Nov. 9.

Divers discover massive piece of Space Shuttle Challenger at bottom of the ocean
World

Divers discover massive piece of Space Shuttle Challenger at bottom of the ocean

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s the first discovery of its kind in 25 years.

Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms
National

Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms

  • Updated
  • 0

With control of the U.S. Congress still hanging in the balance days after this week's midterm elections, many disappointed Republicans are put…

Colorado legalizes the use of psychedelic mushrooms
National

Colorado legalizes the use of psychedelic mushrooms

  • Maria Mercedes Galuppo/Veuer
  • Updated
  • 0

As a result of the midterm election, Colorado voters approved legalizing psychedelic mushrooms.

Inside the 'living hell' of Cambodia's scam operations
World

Inside the 'living hell' of Cambodia's scam operations

  • 0

Trafficked, beaten and locked up far from his family in China, Lu was one of thousands of people in Cambodia forced to operate online scams to…

Home of British archaeologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun opened to the public
World

Home of British archaeologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun opened to the public

  • Updated
  • 0

Egypt opens the former residence of the British archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb to the public.

Ukrainian troops reclaim dozen of towns from Russian control
World

Ukrainian troops reclaim dozen of towns from Russian control

  • Updated
  • 0

kraine said Thursday its forces had reclaimed a dozen towns and villages in the southern Kherson region after Russian forces announced they we…

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment

Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment

Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.

Watch Now: Related Video

These grocery items are at an all-time high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News