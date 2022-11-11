EIU union urges university to 'stop playing around'

CHARLESTON — The day after an Eastern Illinois University union announced plans to seek a federal mediator to oversee contract negotiations, members handed out fliers at the university's board of trustees meeting to showcase their concerns.

The Monopoly board-like fliers showed the union's previous raises compared to the rising consumer price index. It read "EIU wages haven't kept up with inflation. It's time to stop playing around. Don't take a change on another decrease in pay."

The union, EIU University Professionals of Illinois, represents 450 faculty, annually contracted faculty, counselors, advisors, recruiters, and lab coordinators. Negotiations have been ongoing since March 21.

The EIU Board of Trustees met Friday in regular session but did not address the union's fliers or the members in the audiences.

A mediator also was called to resolve the stalemate between the university and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 981. That union, which represents Eastern’s building service workers, cooks, kitchen laborers, clerical workers and technical workers, sought mediation after over a year at the bargaining table. A three-year agreement was reached in September 2021.

EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow said the main issues the union is concerned about are workload and compensation. She said they hoped the fliers would help draw attention to their concerns.

Stringfellow said it is important that the union members show they are taking a stand during the negotiations.

“It's gonna take all of us to make sure that something happens. We've been kind of stalled for a while and it's going to take everybody in our membership to say, 'Hey, this is important to me,'” Stringfellow said. “It's about salary, and it's about workloads and we need to make sure that they recognize that there is no benefit to the administration by just holding strong their positions.”