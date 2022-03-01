Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. taking applications for skills training program

CHARLESTON — Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. is accepting applications for their Skills Training Employment Program to assist individuals with training for employment opportunities.

ERBA will be assisting income eligible individuals who want to obtain a CDL license or participate in a CNA program. Please contact your local Illinois college for information on the course specifics.

This assistance is made possible through the Community Services Block Grant funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

ERBA serves Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richland counties. For more information, contact your local county ERBA Outreach Office. For Charleston, call 217-500-3120. For Mattoon, call 217-961-0831 or call 800-252-1152.

