Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. taking scholarship applications

CHARLESTON — The Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. (ERBA), in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Community Services Block Grant, will have scholarships available for income eligible individuals who want to attend college this fall.

ERBA serves the following nine counties: Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland. A limited number of $500 scholarships will be awarded to eligible applicants in each of these counties.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be attending an Illinois college, university or community college as a full-time student during the fall 2021 semester, have at least a C average, and must meet Community Services Block Grant income guidelines. All interested individuals are encouraged to apply.

You may pick up an application at the local ERBA office in the county which you reside or at www.erbainc.org, and schedule an appointment to return your completed application before Friday, June 18.

The Coles County ERBA office is located at 696 Castle Dr. Charleston. Call 217-500-3120.

