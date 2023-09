MATTOON — Entries are due on Wednesday, Sept. 9, for participation in the 2023 Mattoon High School homecoming parade.

The Mattoon school district has reported that this year's parade, which has "A Night Under the Stars" theme, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13. The route on Broadway Avenue will run from 16th Street downtown east to First Street, a block past Peterson Park.

The parade will be preceded by the high school boys cross country race at 4:45 p.m. and the girls race at 4:50 p.m. on Broadway.

Parade entries are asked to register by Wednesday at mcusd2.org/HOCOParade23, where additional information is available. Registered entries can begin gathering at 4:30 p.m. in the grassy field and parking area east of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

