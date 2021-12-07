Entries sought for statewide student art contest

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois children are getting a chance to use their artistic talents to explore the importance of self-expression, thanks to the annual statewide art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The theme of the contest is “Survival Through Self-Expression.” Illinois students from kindergarten through high school have the freedom to interpret it as they want and create any two-dimensional art, such as a drawing, painting or collage.

The contest has four age groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Entries must be mailed no later than Friday, Dec. 17. All artists must be a student at any public, private, alternative, or home school in Illinois.

The winners will be announced Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

Each age group will have a winner and two runners-up, all of whom will have their work displayed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum from Feb. 12 to March 18. The artwork chosen as “best of show” will be used on a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education Week, March 14-18.

The winner will also be recognized at an ISBE Board meeting, and a framed copy will hang in the Board office.

“Children grow stronger when they can express their hopes, fears, ideas and talents. We’re excited to see how students explore this powerful idea in the art they submit,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Submissions may be up to 14 inches by 11 inches. They cannot feature copyrighted characters. More details are available at bit.ly/ALPLM-ArtContest.

“Arts education provides our students with an important creative outlet and an opportunity to stretch their minds and develop new skills,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen I. Ayala.

For more information, visit PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.

