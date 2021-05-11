ERBA taking applications for School Supply Program

CHARLESTON — The Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. (ERBA) is taking applications for the CSBG School Supply Program, which provides required school supplies to eligible children attending kindergarten through 12th grade during the 2021-2022 school year.

Those interested should call now for an appointment to apply. Applications will be taken beginning Tuesday, June 1.

This assistance is made possible with funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, Community Services Block Grant Program.

Applications will be taken on a first come, first served basis. At the time of application, each applicant will be required to provide proof of all family income for the past 30 days, photo I.D. for applicant and a social security card for each family member.

ERBA serves Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richland counties. For more information, or to set up an appointment, contact your local ERBA Outreach Office at 217-500-3120 or call 800-252-1152.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.