Exchange Club honors MHS seniors

MATTOON — Each year the Exchange Club of Mattoon honors a number of Mattoon High School seniors with several special awards and some with scholarships for college.

This year the Club awarded 3 scholarships of $1,000 each to the following seniors: Callan Halderson, Maggie Uphoff and Richard Wright. The Exchange Club usually has more scholarships available but because of coronavirus it could not hold its Annual Golf Outing that normally funds these scholarships. The winners were honored at the Exchange Club’s Honors Breakfast.

The Club also honored several students for special achievements. The ACE Award (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) winner is Miaya Johnson. This award is for a student who has overcome special hardships to graduate form high school. She received a $500 award from the local Club. Gracie Croy was another honoree for a having a perfect grade point average with a $500 award.

The Club Awards also honors a Student of the Year and several Students of the Month. Callan Halderson is the winner of this year’s Student of the Year Award that is $500.

The three students who won the Student of the Month Awards were Maggie Uphoff, Gracie Croy and Richard Wright.

All winners received a plaque of recognition from the Exchange Club and were honored at the Exchange Club’s Honors Breakfast meeting.

