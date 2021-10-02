Expand understanding of vital health topics at upcoming webinar series

MATTOON — Evolving advancements in health sciences require a connection to focused research to help communities and professionals stay informed on emerging health topics, disease prevention practices, and diagnoses.

Dive deeper into specific health conditions, such as tinnitus and traumatic brain injuries, engaging with health science researchers in a free, online webinar series offered in partnership between University of Illinois Extension and Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute. Learn how brain waves function, what genetic screening is, how to protect your health data, and more.

The Autumn Health Picks series begins online at noon, Wednesday, Oct. 6, as presenter Rafay Khan, a neuroscience researcher from University of Illinois, explores tinnitus and its effects on the brain and shares ways to reduce tinnitus-related distress.

“While there might not be a cure for tinnitus, there are ways to reduce tinnitus-related distress,” says Chelsey Byers, Extension family life educator and co-founder of the Community Seminar Series. “I am personally looking forward to hearing the latest research on this topic as I too suffer from tinnitus.”

Khan will also discuss the challenges that come with having tinnitus and different ways to support people diagnosed with this condition.

Weekly sessions held at noon on Wednesdays are eligible for continuing education credits:

• Oct. 6: Tinnitus and the Brain

• Oct. 13: Sugar and Fat: Friend or Foe?

• Oct. 20: TBI Prevention and Recovery: What Everyone Should Know

• Oct. 27: Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence in Research and Law

• Nov. 3: Brain Waves: What can they tell us?

• Nov. 10: Understanding Genetic Screens

• Nov. 17: Data Health: What does HIPPA protect?

Presenters:

• Rafay Khan, Neuroscience Program and Speech and Hearing Science (UIUC)

• Ruyu Liu, Division of Nutritional Sciences (Cornell University)

• Evan Anderson, Neuroscience Program (UIUC)

• So Young Park, Department of Human Development and Family Studies and College of Law (UIUC)

• Grace Clements, Department of Psychology (UIUC)

• Sneha Das, Department of Microbiology (UIUC)

• Erica Noel, Health Communication (UIUC)

Online registration is required at go.illinois.edu/AutumnHealthPicks.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

