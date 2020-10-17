Extension, 4-H to host virtual mental health program for youth

Health is an important part of 4-H. After all, an entire H is devoted to it. Just like exercise and nutrition are a part of good health, mental health plays an important role in our daily living.

University of Illinois Extension is hosting a six-part online series for youth ages 13 and older called "Your Thoughts Matter." This state-wide program will be facilitated by local Extension offices, and will help teens learn to define mental health, how to talk about it with family and friends, and how to help themselves and others.

This online program qualifies as a SPIN, or special interest club at the local level. Youth, who do not need to belong to 4-H, will log into weekly Zoom calls on Nov. 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.. Susan Sloop, the 4-H youth development educator for Clark, Crawford and Edgar counties will be the moderator for the sessions, with adult facilitators participating from each county that has youth registrants.

According to Sloop, “It’s very important for youth to understand the role of mental health in our overall well-being. We want to teach them to be part of the solution, and give them the tools to promote action.”

To register for this SPIN club, please visit online at go.illinois.edu/YourThoughtsMatter by Friday, Oct. 23.