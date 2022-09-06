Extension Master Gardeners to host Idea Garden open house

MATTOON — Need new ideas to freshen up your landscape and garden? University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners invite you to their Idea Garden Open House.

Join Master Gardeners for a morning tour of the Idea Garden from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, located at the ER entrance of Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, 1000 Health Center Drive.

Come see their latest addition, a Vego raised bed garden, and learn about its benefits. Learn some interesting facts about Keyhole gardens and find out about some of our future projects, including a compost bin.

Registration is not required but is encouraged. Go to go.illinois.edu/OPNHouse or call the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034. Registration is free and you could win a mum to add to your garden (attendance is required).