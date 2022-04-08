Extension tests dial-gauge pressure canners for free

TOLEDO — Pressure canning is a safe way to preserve low-acid vegetables, such as potatoes and green beans, meats, and other foods at home.

University of Illinois Extension recommends testing dial-gauge pressure canners each year for accuracy. Over time, the needle on the gauges can move out of place.

When canning foods at home, having an accurate gauge means safer canning and lower risk of foodborne illnesses.

This spring, University of Illinois Extension will test your dial-gauge pressure canners for free. Canner lids can be dropped off during business hours at any of the local offices listed below:

• Coles County Extension Office, 809 Broadway, Mattoon, 217-345-7034

• Shelby County Extension Office, 1125 W. North 2nd St., Shelbyville, 217-774-9546

• Moultrie-Douglas Extension Office, 304 E. Progress, Arthur, 217-543-3755

• Cumberland County Extension Office, 102 S. Meridian, Toledo, 217-849-3931

Testing is designed for dial-gauge pressure canners. Weighted-gauge pressure canners do not need testing.

For additional resources on canning, visit the Food Preservation Resources page from University of Illinois Extension online at https://extension.illinois.edu/food/food-preservation

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.