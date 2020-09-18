Extension tests dial-gauge pressure canners for free

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Pressure canning is a safe way to preserve low-acid vegetables, such as potatoes and green beans, meats, and other foods at home.

University of Illinois Extension recommends testing dial-gauge pressure canners each year for accuracy. Over time, the needle on the gauges can move out of place. When canning foods at home, having an accurate gauge means safer canning and lower risk of foodborne illnesses.

This fall, University of Illinois Extension will test your dial-gauge pressure canners for free. Schedule to drop off your lid(s) and pick up when testing is complete at your local office. Canner lids must be received no later than Friday, Sept. 25.

Local offices include:

• Coles County Extension Office, 809 Broadway, Mattoon, 217-345-7034

• Shelby County Extension Office, 1125 W. North 2nd St, Shelbyville, 217-774-9546

• Moultrie-Douglas Extension Office, 304 E. Progress, Arthur, 217-543-3755

• Cumberland County Extension Office, 102 S. Meridian, Toledo, 217-849-3931

Testing is designed for dial-gauge pressure canners. Weighted-gauge pressure canners do not need testing.