Extension to hold Falls Prevention training

SULLIVAN — Chances are you know someone who has fallen or who is afraid of falling. "A Matter of Balance" is a proven program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity.

"A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls" is conducted in eight two-hour sessions and uses group discussion, problem–solving strategies, videos, and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent.

"A Matter of Balance" help participants become more confident about managing falls by believing that they can increase their strength, find ways to reduce falls, and protect themselves if they do fall. In addition, participants report that they have increased the amount they exercise on a regular basis.

Catholic Charities of Decatur is offering "A Matter of Balance" on Fridays starting Oct. 14 and running through Dec. 9 (excluding Nov. 25) from 3-5 p.m. at Courtyard Estates in Sullivan.

Illinois Extension Educator Cheri Burcham and Penny Arthur from the Moultrie County Counseling Center will be facilitating the classes. There is a $20 suggested donation which includes binder and snacks. Registration is required by calling Kara McCroskey of Catholic Charities at 217-428-0013 by Oct. 12.