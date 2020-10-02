Extension to host online Wits Fitness brain exercise class

The University of Illinois extension serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties is hosting a Wits Fitness brain exercise class using the videoconferencing platform Zoom.

The class is on Monday, Oct. 5, from 2–3:30 p.m. and all you will need is some paper and a pen or pencil. Participants will work on puzzles that will be done audibly or on the screen. You will also need a computer (desktop or laptop), tablet, or smartphone to access the Zoom application.

To sign up for the Virtual Wits Fitness class and for assistance with using Zoom contact Cheri Burcham at (217) 543-3755 or send an email to cburcham@illinois.edu. Once you let Cheri know that you would like to participate, you will need this link, meeting ID, and the password:

Join Zoom Meeting

• Meeting ID: 997 3380 3173

• Password: 949140

If you would like to call into the class and just listen and speak to others without using Zoom:

• 1-312-626-6799

