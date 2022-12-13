Extension to offer monthly brain health classes

MATTOON — There is increasing evidence that brain health is directly related to body health.

However, most people think more about keeping their bodies fit or their hearts healthy than working at maintaining a healthy brain.

Cheri Burcham, family life educator for the University of Illinois Extension, will be offering free “Wits Fitness: Brain Exercise Classes” in five locations each month except for July and December. Locations and dates for 2023 include:

• Every first Monday of the month at the LifeSpan Center of Coles County at 10 a.m., (except for Jan. 9 and Sept. 11 due to holidays.)

• Every first Monday of the month at the Shelby County Senior Center in Shelbyville at 1 p.m. (except Jan. 9 and Sept. 11 due to holidays.)

• Every third Monday of the month at the Arthur Extension office at 3 p.m. (except for Jan. 23 and June 26 due to holidays.)

• Every fourth Monday of the month at Mid-Illinois Senior Services in Sullivan at 1 p.m.

• Every fourth Friday of the month at the Life Center of Cumberland County in Toledo at 10:30 a.m. (except for Nov. 17 due to holiday.)

Burcham will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. There is no cost to attend, but registration is recommended by calling the class locations or the Extension office at 217-543-3755.

