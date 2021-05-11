Extension to resume Wits Fitness brain exercise classes

There is increasing evidence that brain health is directly related to body health. However, most people think more about keeping their bodies fit or their hearts healthy than working at maintaining a healthy brain.

Cheri Burcham, Family Life Educator for the University of Illinois Extension, has resumed the Wits Fitness: Brain Exercise Classes at several locations in the area.

Burcham will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Locations and dates include:

• Mid-Illinois Senior Services (Senior Center) in Sullivan on May 24, June 28, August 23, September 27, October 25 and November 22 from 1–2:30 p.m.

• Shelby County Senior Center in Shelbyville on May 3, June 7, August 2, September 7, October 4 and November 8 from 1–2:30 p.m.

• U of I Extension Office in Arthur on May 17, June 21, August 16, September 20, October 18 and November 15 from 2–3:30 p.m.

• Life Center in Toledo on May 28, June 25, August 27, September 24, October 22 and November 19 from 10:30–11:30 a.m.