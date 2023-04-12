CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support staff union welcomed students and community members to the picket line Wednesday afternoon as its strike continued for a sixth day.

The ongoing talks that sparked the strike continued with Eastern's administration making its "last, best and final" offer Tuesday night and University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 responding that the administration is "trying to force a deal onto our members."

Still, a union leader said their bargaining team was taking time to review this offer.

Union members invited students to share lunch on Wednesday at Morton Park and then join them on the picket line in front of Old Main, where Eastern's administrative offices are located. Community members were invited to join the picketing at 3 p.m.

Elementary educator major Joshua Doty, a junior from Greenville, was one of many students who accepted the invitation.

"I just want to show my support for them and what they are doing," Doty said, adding that he is not worried about missing classes because he knows faculty will be supportive of students when studies resume. "They will be understanding and patient with us."

The students in attendance also included music education major Emily Ross, a junior from Newton. She carried a homemade sign saying, "Bleed Green 4 A Fair Contract." She said this was a play on words regarding Eastern's "Bleed Blue" motto in support of its school colors.

"It's hard to bleed blue when our teachers don't have a fair contract," Ross said, adding that it has been strange to hear the usually bustling Doudna Fine Arts Center fall silent during the strike. "I really hope EIU's administration and UPI can reach an agreement."

The union and university have been in talks for over a year, and faculty and staff have worked without a contract since September. Union members went on strike Thursday, April 6.

In a statement released shortly after midnight Wednesday, the university accused the union's bargaining team of abruptly walking out of talks Tuesday night.

"EIU cannot express enough how disappointed it is in the conduct of UPI and its refusal to stay at the table to end this strike," the statement said.

University administrators gave more ground on the issue Tuesday, agreeing to add an additional 3% over the life of the contract, according to the statement. However, union members provided an economic proposal at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and then left negotiations without waiting for a reply, the university said.

This left the university with "no choice but to deliver its last, best and final offer" electronically to the union, according to the statement. The agreement would provide 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board salary increases along with increases in merit and other types of payment. The financial package exceeds $6.6 million over four years, the university said.

EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow said in a prepared statement on Wednesday that the administration’s latest statement was "a new low."

"By not bargaining in good faith for as long as it took (this week) and by not negotiating reasonably for 13 months before that, the EIU administration has brought this upon themselves," Stringfellow said. "Where were you when we exposed how EIU treats their employees, who are dedicated to educating future teachers, yet may not make enough to ever enjoy retirement security after decades of service teaching?”

The union's statement reported that it offered to bargain at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but the administration replied with a final offer and declined the meeting.

During the lunch at Morton Park, Stringfellow said the union's bargaining team is taking time to review and digest the administration's "final" offer.

EIU UPI Lead Negotiator Billy Hung added in the statement that it makes him hopeful to see that university President David Glassman is concerned with reaching a deal after "dragging this out for more than a year."

"We sent our proposal (Tuesday) night assuming that the administration would take appropriate time to consider it and continue our discussion together in the morning," Hung said. "Instead, they sent us a final offer an hour later and sent the media a middle-of-the-night press release. I am disappointed by this step that administration took because they are clearly trying to force a deal onto our members. This damages the process and it is a disservice to our campus and community.”

