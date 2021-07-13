Financial assistance opportunity available for Lake Land College students

MATTOON — Lake Land College students who are enrolled for Fall 2021 in a workforce ready program could be eligible to receive financial assistance if the program is approved through the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Students will have the opportunity to visit with a representative at the Lake Land College Kluthe Center in Effingham on Wednesday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or at the Luther Student Center located on the main campus on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to learn more about qualifying for the program.

The financial assistance could include tuition, uniforms, tools, transportation, child care or many other areas. This assistance would be in addition to any federal funding a student may already be receiving or any other financial aid.

Workforce ready programs are those that prepare a student for an immediate career upon graduation, such as nursing, physical therapist assistant, welding and many other associate and applied science and certificate programs.

The program must be approved by WIOA as an Occupational Skills Training program. Representatives from C.E.F.S., a non-profit community agency designed to help people reach their potential, will be available to talk with each student for a brief private meeting to determine eligibility.

Lake Land students from the Effingham area who are unable to attend this day can contact 217-240-3079, 217-240-3078 or 217-347-2102. Lake Land students from the Mattoon area who are unable to attend this day can contact 217-279-0373, 217-279-0374 or 217-279-0375. Students in Shelby County can call the WIOA office at 217-774-5550.

Students must be registered for the fall semester to receive benefits before the semester begins. Students who register after the semester begins will have to wait until the next semester to receive any benefits.

A Lake Land College academic counselor will also be available at the Kluthe Center during this same time to advise potential students who would like to register for fall. Students can also meet with representatives from Financial Aid, Perkins and TRIO Student Support Services to see if they qualify for financial assistance from these programs.

Additional questions can be directed to Kellie Niemerg, director of the Kluthe Center, at 217-540-3500 or Jennifer Melton, academic counselor, at 217-234-5251.

