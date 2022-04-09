Finding your 'get up and go' at upcoming workshop

ARTHUR — We all have days when our energy, motivation, and confidence levels are in full swing.

Then, we have days where we are unmotivated, and we procrastinate or put off what needs to be done. On those days, it’s hard to find our get up and go.

“Finding Your Get Up and Go” will focus on understanding what contributes to a lack of motivation while focusing on strategies for increasing motivation. Developing an action plan to give your enthusiasm a boost will also be covered.

Cheri Burcham, University of Illinois Extension family life educator, will conduct this workshop on Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at the Moultrie-Douglas Extension office at 304 E. Progress, Arthur. This workshop is provided free of charge, but advance registration is suggested.

To register, call the Extension office at 217-543-3755, or email your name, postal address and phone number to Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu . If you need accommodations to participate in this program, please call by April 11.

