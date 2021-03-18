Fit-2-Serve debuting summer high school, middle school internships

MATTOON — Fit-2-Serve has begun seeking applicants for a high school and middle school internship pilot program that it will debut this summer as part of its ongoing community gardening efforts.
In addition, the Mattoon based community service ministry has positions available for adults to serve as AmeriCorps members during the summer in the VISTA program that it hosts.
Fit-2-Serve Director Bill Duey said they are seeking to hire four high school students and eight middle school students with a passion for working with their peers and developing youth. He said the primary role of the paid high school interns will be to mentor the middle schoolers while working in the Learn-2-Grow and Inspire-2-Grow programs.
Learn-2-Grow takes place in Fit-2-Serve's community garden along South Fifth Place. Summer camp youths from the Mattoon Area Family YMCA participate in various gardening activities there. Inspire-2-Grow offers science, technology, engineering, art and math activities to youths at various locations in Mattoon where the Salvation Army's food truck stops.
The eight middle school students, in their unpaid internship roles, will assist with the Learn-2-Grow program as a learning and community service opportunity.
"This is our community. The more we can equip them to serve, the more likely they will be involved in the community as they grow," said AmeriCorps VISTA leader Cheryl Lee.
Summer camp youths, supervised by interns and AmeriCorps members, will help with planting, mulching, weeding and other tasks at the community garden. AmeriCorps VISTA member Sara Rohrmayer said Fit-2-Serve already has seedlings growing in its basement for spinach, collard greens, cabbage, kale, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli and other vegetables.
Duey said he hopes that some of the summer camp youths who take part in Learn-2-Grow will return on Saturday mornings to the South Fifth Place garden, when garden plot opportunities are available for the community.
"We are hoping to grow the family plot idea and encourage other families to try it," said AmeriCorps VISTA member Cheyenne Hardin.
Fit-2-Serve has been staffing its programs with the help of the AmeriCorps VISTA national service program since 2015 and is set to have six summer positions available this year.
"In all honesty, we could not do this without the summer VISTAs," Lee said of the community gardening efforts.
Lee said the AmeriCorps VISTA member positions, which have paid stipends, are open to those ages 18 and older. She said these positions are particularly good fits for recent high school graduates, college students, and former teachers and other retirees.
"It's a great opportunity regardless of your age and where you are at in life," Lee said.
More information about the high school and middle school internships and the AmeriCorps VISTA positions is available by contacting Fit-2-Serve at (217) 235-3839 or cheryl.lee@fit-2-serve.net. Additional information about the community service ministry can be found at https://fit-2-serve.net/.