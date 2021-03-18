Fit-2-Serve debuting summer high school, middle school internships

The eight middle school students, in their unpaid internship roles, will assist with the Learn-2-Grow program as a learning and community service opportunity.

"This is our community. The more we can equip them to serve, the more likely they will be involved in the community as they grow," said AmeriCorps VISTA leader Cheryl Lee.

Summer camp youths, supervised by interns and AmeriCorps members, will help with planting, mulching, weeding and other tasks at the community garden. AmeriCorps VISTA member Sara Rohrmayer said Fit-2-Serve already has seedlings growing in its basement for spinach, collard greens, cabbage, kale, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli and other vegetables.

Duey said he hopes that some of the summer camp youths who take part in Learn-2-Grow will return on Saturday mornings to the South Fifth Place garden, when garden plot opportunities are available for the community.

"We are hoping to grow the family plot idea and encourage other families to try it," said AmeriCorps VISTA member Cheyenne Hardin.