Five Lake Land College alumni accepted into Distinguished Alumni Society

MATTOON — The Distinguished Alumni Society recognizes alumni who have utilized the Lake Land College experience to make an imprint on their profession or community.
A Lake Land College alumnus is anyone who has graduated from Lake Land College or has taken classes. This year, the Alumni Board inducted Cheryl Beam, Patrick Drees, Bobbi Kinkelaar, Brad Tammen and Clay Zwilling into the Distinguished Alumni Society.
Cheryl Beam, director of nursing programs/nursing instructor at Lake Land College, graduated from the practical nursing program in 1988. Since assuming her position as director of nursing programs, Beam has increased the size of the nursing programs by 20%, added a track for licensed practical nurses (LPN) to earn an associate degree in nurse (ADN) at the Kluthe Center in Effingham and initiated computerized testing and remediation for nursing students. Under her leadership, passage rates of both programs’ graduates on the state board exam exceeded state and national averages. In the fall of 2019, Lake Land College's nursing programs were ranked three out of 63 programs in the state for NCLEX exam pass rate and affordability.
Patrick Drees graduated from Lake Land College in 1994 with an associate degree in elementary education. As principal at Teutopolis Junior High since 2010, Drees promotes an environment in which students from a variety of backgrounds and challenges can thrive and become active in the school. He knows all of the students because he interacts with them each day. He can be seen at numerous sporting events cheering on the athletes or leading cheers with the student body.
Support Local Journalism
Bobbi Beckman Kinkelaar graduated from Lake Land College with an associate degree in pre-nursing in 1995. Kinkelaar is now the chief nursing officer at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield. Through her many different roles in leadership, Kinkelaar has become an ambassador for St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and the community. Kinkelaar is known for going out of her way to ensure students have a positive and valuable clinical experience.
Brad Tammen graduated in 1987 after a successful athletic career in baseball at Lake Land College which had earned him the Lakers’ 1987 MVP title. After spending time in the front offices of professional baseball major league affiliates in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City and Nashville, Tammen spent four years in marketing for IMG at Middle Tennessee State University before accepting a position with the Great Lakes Loons, a Class A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He now does consulting work for collegiate sports.
Clay Zwilling served as a student ambassador, a member of the Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization and a member of the Livestock Judging Team before graduating from Lake Land College in 2011. In his role as chief executive officer for the National Swine Registry since March 2019, Clay oversees the day to day operations of the Duroc, Hampshire, Landrace and Yorkshire breed registries whose membership comprise the world's largest purebred swine organization.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!