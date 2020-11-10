Five Lake Land College alumni accepted into Distinguished Alumni Society

MATTOON — The Distinguished Alumni Society recognizes alumni who have utilized the Lake Land College experience to make an imprint on their profession or community.

A Lake Land College alumnus is anyone who has graduated from Lake Land College or has taken classes. This year, the Alumni Board inducted Cheryl Beam, Patrick Drees, Bobbi Kinkelaar, Brad Tammen and Clay Zwilling into the Distinguished Alumni Society.

Cheryl Beam, director of nursing programs/nursing instructor at Lake Land College, graduated from the practical nursing program in 1988. Since assuming her position as director of nursing programs, Beam has increased the size of the nursing programs by 20%, added a track for licensed practical nurses (LPN) to earn an associate degree in nurse (ADN) at the Kluthe Center in Effingham and initiated computerized testing and remediation for nursing students. Under her leadership, passage rates of both programs’ graduates on the state board exam exceeded state and national averages. In the fall of 2019, Lake Land College's nursing programs were ranked three out of 63 programs in the state for NCLEX exam pass rate and affordability.