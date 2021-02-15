Forecast leads Charleston schools to cancel in-person attendance for Tuesday

CHARLESTON — The forecast led the Charleston school district to cancel in-person student attendance for Tuesday.

Charleston students will instead take part in a remote learning day, according to an announcement from the district.

The district is using a state-allowed option this year to allow remote learning instead of cancelling school altogether during times of bad weather.

On Monday, Superintendent Todd Vilardo said making such an early announcement is unusual but district officials wanted to provide advance notice.

He said district officials believe road crews will work diligently to clear roads but have "little confidence that the weather will allow for the safest of travels" Tuesday morning.

The announcement said district teachers will issue information by 9 a.m. Tuesday about remote learning activities for the day.

