MATTOON — Sports, spring musicals and proms are routine for U.S. teens, but something Boglarka "Bogie" Egyud of Hungary and Florian "Florie" Hirschfeldt of Germany had only experienced via movies or TV before being exchange students this year Mattoon High School.

"Prom was like a dream come true," Egyud said of dancing the night away on April 29. Hirschfeldt added that he made great memories moving to the music with his friends at this school dance because, "We don't have stuff like that in Germany."

The two Europeans have been sharing information about their Mattoon experiences and their home countries, including with the school board Tuesday evening, as they encourage community members to consider becoming host families for future exchange students.

"It has been an amazing experience for us," said Hirschfeldt's host mother, Julie Niemerg. "I encourage you to go for it, accept an exchange student and bring the world to your home."

Being an exchange student gave Hirschfeldt the opportunity to be part of the Mattoon High School football and tennis teams, as well as FFA. Meanwhile, Egyud got the chance to perform in the spring musical production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical."

Hirschfeldt said American football, a new sport to him, was strenuous but fun and he hopes to continue playing tennis when he returns to his school in Germany. Egyud said she appreciates that U.S. schools offer students extracurricular programs through which they can have fun with their classmates and develop themselves as individuals, something not offered in Hungary.

"I loved (the spring musical). It was such an amazing experience and a different experience," Egyud said, adding that she made close friends in the process.

Egyud said Hungary has a troubled school system and a prime minister, Viktor Orban, with authoritarian tendencies. However, Egyud said the Hungarian people, particularly the youths, are freedom loving and the country is beautiful, so she encourages Americans to visit Hungary and get to know it first hand.

While spending time with their classmates, both exchange students said they have fielded a lot of questions about the differences in food between their countries and the U.S. Egyud laughed as she recalled that, "They ask me if I am hungry because I am Hungarian. They think it's a funny joke."

Hirschfeldt said he misses his favorite German meal, breaded and fried schnitzel with white asparagus, but he has enjoyed all U.S. food, particularly his host mother's homemade chicken tetrazzini.

"He has just been like a member of the family. It's like having a fourth child," Niemerg said. She added that the youngest of their three children, Malea, is a fellow senior with Hirschfeldt.

Both Egyud and Hirschfeldt are set to walk with their senior classmates in the commencement ceremony on May 26. Their time as exchange students there has been made possible by the not-for-profit STS Foundation.

Mattoon resident Aisha Crowe said she had been serving as an exchange student coordinator for STS and is now enjoying her new role as a host mother for Egyud, a role that she had played several years earlier for a German student.

"She is a great kid," Crowe said. "It's been great for my kids to experience another culture again."

Current coordinator Amber Wigington said exchange students fit in well with all types of households, including single adults, parents with young children, and older parents with grown children. She said STS exchange students must be proficient with English ahead of time and they strive to be helpful in their host households.

Wigington said STS has a waiting list of exchange students from more than 20 countries for 2023-2024. She encourages prospective hosts to reach out as early as possible, so they have more time to get to know their students, by visiting https://www.stsfoundation.org or emailing her at amberw.sts@gmail.com.

"There are so many kids who don't get to come to the U.S. and be an exchange student because there aren't enough host families," Egyud said.

