Edgar, a Charleston native and EIU alumnus, will offer remarks on leadership during a presentation at 3:30 p.m. in Eastern's Doudna Fine Arts Center before facilitating a panel discussion.

The panel also will feature Joe Dively, chairman and CEO of First-Mid Bank; Kim Uphoff, CEO of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System; and Laretta Henderson, dean of Eastern’s College of Education.

Afterward, a reception for the speakers and attendees will be held in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre. Admission to the panel discussion and reception will be free and open to the public.

Edgar also is scheduled to serve as the keynote speaker for the Chamber's annual dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Prior to being inaugurated as governor in 1991, Edgar spent more than 30 years in state government. This service included terms as both a state representative and as secretary of state.

At Eastern, Edgar majored in history and minored in political science. He served as student body president during his senior year, 1967-68.

Edgar met his wife, Brenda at Eastern. She later established the Brenda Edgar Scholarship for Women, awarded to adult female parents over the age of 25.

