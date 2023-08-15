OAKLAND — The school district is set to start its 2023-24 academic year on Thursday with a superintendent who is new to Oakland but a familiar face among educators in Coles County.

Nathan Pugh, former principal of Mattoon Middle School, is now serving in the top administrative post for the Oakland school district, which also has welcomed new preschool-12th grade school Principal Kendall Huffman this year.

Pugh, a Mattoon native who served for five years as principal at the middle school there, said he feels that his local ties will help him be able to work with colleagues countywide to make their schools stronger.

"Our personal relationships among the school districts are good," Pugh said, adding that they can turn to each other for advice and support. "We can pick up the phone and call people."

Pugh noted that he and the other two public school superintendents in Coles County, Mattoon's Tim Condron and Charleston's Todd Vilardo, all worked at Mattoon Middle School at various times. Condron served as assistant principal and Vilardo served as principal.

The new superintendent said such ties and Huffman's connections as an educator, having taught 10th grade English for the past 10 years in Arthur, already have helped with Oakland's employee recruiting efforts. The two new administrators started in their posts July 1.

Huffman said Oakland stepped up the marketing on the district's website and reached out to its network of contacts in the area education community.

"That network of people has made it possible for us to be fully staffed," Huffman said, adding that they were able to fill vacant positions for four classroom teachers, an instructional aide, and a school nurse.

The new staff members include industrial arts teacher Jesse Goldsberry, who is working full time after having previously been a substitute teacher. Huffman said the district will now be able to bring back its industrial arts program after a two-year pause.

Pugh said the district is also continuing to pursue other vocational training opportunities for its students.

Oakland has two students enrolled in Eastern Illinois Education for Employment's health occupations class for the new school year and five enrolled in the Mattoon district's LIFT Central Illinois career education facility, which opened in 2022-23.

Pugh said this is part of increased efforts to ensure Oakland students are on a path to succeeding in their future education and career choices after graduating from high school. He said they want to create more opportunities for their students, even though the district is small.

"We might have to get creative, but that is exactly what we are going to do," Pugh said.

Huffman said this goal motivated her to become an administrator. "I want to help students, especially in rural communities, have more opportunities and access to different programs," she said.

Pugh prepared for his new role by meeting early on with outgoing Superintendent Lance Landeck, who is now leading the St. Joseph school district, to prepare for the transition.

Huffman also got an early start getting to know her Oakland colleagues and students, including taking the school's FFA chapter in June to the state FFA convention in Springfield.

"We are just excited to get in here and get the kids going," Pugh said of the new school year.