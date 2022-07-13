Former state Sen. Dale Righter appointed to Mattoon school board

MATTOON — Former state Sen. Dale Righter has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Mattoon school board until the next regular board election in April 2023.
The Mattoon school board voted at its meeting Tuesday night, following a closed session, to appoint Righter to the seat previously held by Susan Braun, who stepped down from the board on July 1. Before going into the closed session, Superintendent Tim Condron said the newly appointed member will be sworn in at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9.
Righter, who spent more than 20 years as a state legislator, was appointed in 1997 to fill a vacancy representing the 106th District in the Illinois House of Representatives and was subsequently elected to this post. He later won election to the newly redistricted 55th Senate District and took office there in early 2003.
He announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election to the senate and concluded his final term on Jan. 13, 2021. Since then, he has opened a law office in Mattoon.
1 of 29
Dale Righter
Dale Righter stands in the lobby of his new law office at 1318 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon on Jan. 14, a day after his final term as state senator for the 55th District concluded.
State Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, talks with state Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, during debate on SB1863, a bill dealing with voting by mail and other changes for the 2020 election, on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session Friday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Dale Righter, wearing a COVID-19 protective mask, takes part in a debate on a bill dealing with voting by mail and other changes for the 2020 election, on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session. The final term for Righter, R-Mattoon, as state senator for the 55th district concluded on Jan. 13.
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, takes a break at his desk between an executive committee and the Illinois Senate coming back into session Thursday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. [Pool photograph by Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, speaks Sunday at the Capitol in Springfield during discussion about a bill making permanent the state’s medical marijuana legalization program. Early Saturday, Righter was among those who successfully lobbied to have legislative pay increases stricken from the budget. But when the House adjourned later Saturday, it failed to vote on the amendment.
Republican state Sen. Dale Righter of Mattoon speaks against a proposed graduated income tax rate structure that would go into effect in 2021 if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the 2020 general election, arguing that such a plan could easily be changed in future years. The bill, which would set the tax rates structure, passed, 36-22, and now moves to the Illinois House. (Credit: Blue Room Stream)
State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, runs in the 5K portion of the first Williams Elementary School PTO 5K and 1 Mile Color Run/Walk with Nick Caldwell of Mattoon close behind on Saturday in Mattoon. Righter finished first in the event with a time of 20 minutes and 39.3 seconds.
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with Clarence (right) and Linda Miller of Charleston on Nov. 28 at the Statehouse. Clarence owns Clarence Miller Insurance in Charleston. The couple were in Springfield visiting with Sen. Righter and touring the Statehouse.
Senator Righter meets with EIU Student Goverment students
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with EIU Student Government April 11 at the Statehouse. The group was in Springfield to meet with lawmakers, discuss legislative issues, and experience the legislative process up-close. Pictured, left to right: Carson Gordon, Zac Cohen, Sam Reiss, William Outzen, Senator Righter, Derek Pierce, Tyler Stoklosa, Ethan Osborne, Colt Bible.
Righter meets with Coles-Moultrie Electric Co-Op members
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with members of Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative on Wednesday at the Capitol. The group was in Springfield to meet with lawmaker and experience the legislative process up-close. The cooperative provides electric service to residents in Coles and Moultrie counties. Left to right: Makenna Green, Aly Easton, Grace Bowen, Griffin Paul, Sen. Righter, Emma Harris, Gavon Hargrove, Emmalyn Walk, Sam Adair, and Andy Adair.
The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon welcomed Illinois State Senator Dale Righter as the guest speaker on Jan. 3. Righter discussed the actions of the Illinois General Assembly during the previous year, his role in the tax increase process, the state budget, his expectations for 2018, the coming gubernatorial race, and answered questions from club members. Righter has served the 55th State Senate District, which includes Coles County, since 2003. For more information about Righter, visit his website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club, go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) visited with Blake Fairchild, left, and Travis Spencer, right, of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA on April 5 at the Statehouse. They were in Springfield to discuss legislative issues.
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with Eastern Illinois University students for PE Teacher Lobby Day at the Statehouse March 8. The group discussed the importance of physical education and legislative issues with Sen. Righter.
Righter is a minority spokesperson in the Senate and receives $10,326 for that job. His annual health care benefit is $9,539. He was reimbursed $1,723 for mileage and travel and received $5,550 in per diem payments. The taxpayer share of his pension was $14,757.
Senator Righter meets with LLC students in Springfield
State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with students from Lake Land College in Springfield on April 20. Senator Righter spoke to them about legislative issues and answered questions. This picture is of the group with Sen. Righter outside the capitol.
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with members of the Mattoon YMCA in Springfield for the Y Advocacy Day on April 6. Pictured left to right: Bill Holland, Carl Warlworth, Senator Righter, Blake Fairchild, Tony Sparks.
State Sens. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, right, and Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, talk about their proposal for higher education/MAP grant funding as they stand Friday in front of the Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois' campus.
Senator Righter speaks at RSVP's Veteran's Coffee Group
Senator Dale Righter speaks to the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)'s Veterans Coffee Group on Oct. 21. RSVP's Veterans' Coffees are held the third Wednesday of each month and are open to Veterans of all ages and their families.
Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) hosted the Eastern Illinois University Student Action Team in Springfield on Oct.20. Pictured in the Senate Chamber, from left to right are Derek Pierce; Jay Abell; Miranda Miller; Dani Burdlen; Jennifer Folami; and Sen. Dale Righter. The mission of the EIU Student Action team is to represent the expressed interests of EIU students and present those interests to state lawmakers.
State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, welcomed Mattoon High School Student Council students to the Illinois Senate on May 1. The students were in Springfield to tour the Capitol and see the legislative process in action. Pictured, from the left, are Righter, Mikayla Grant, Brock Taylor, Lean Buck, Nick Polston, Sarah Etchinson, Lydia Rhine, Cooper Collings, and teacher Vince Walk.
State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, welcomed a large crowd of gun owners and supporters from across the state at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center on Wednesday as part of the Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day. The group later marched to the Capitol building. Sponsored by the Illinois State Rifle Association and IllinoisCarry.com, IGOLD is an annual event during which gun owners travel to Springfield to lobby their legislative representatives in the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives.
Dale Righter stands in the lobby of his new law office at 1318 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon on Jan. 14, a day after his final term as state senator for the 55th District concluded.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
bill brady and dale righter 5-22-20
State Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, talks with state Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, during debate on SB1863, a bill dealing with voting by mail and other changes for the 2020 election, on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session Friday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
Elections-Bill-Righter (copy)
Dale Righter, wearing a COVID-19 protective mask, takes part in a debate on a bill dealing with voting by mail and other changes for the 2020 election, on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session. The final term for Righter, R-Mattoon, as state senator for the 55th district concluded on Jan. 13.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, takes a break at his desk between an executive committee and the Illinois Senate coming back into session Thursday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. [Pool photograph by Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]
Sen. Dale Righter
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, speaks Sunday at the Capitol in Springfield during discussion about a bill making permanent the state’s medical marijuana legalization program. Early Saturday, Righter was among those who successfully lobbied to have legislative pay increases stricken from the budget. But when the House adjourned later Saturday, it failed to vote on the amendment.
PROVIDED BY BLUEROOMSTREAM
Graduated Income Tax Righter
Republican state Sen. Dale Righter of Mattoon speaks against a proposed graduated income tax rate structure that would go into effect in 2021 if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the 2020 general election, arguing that such a plan could easily be changed in future years. The bill, which would set the tax rates structure, passed, 36-22, and now moves to the Illinois House. (Credit: Blue Room Stream)
State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, runs in the 5K portion of the first Williams Elementary School PTO 5K and 1 Mile Color Run/Walk with Nick Caldwell of Mattoon close behind on Saturday in Mattoon. Righter finished first in the event with a time of 20 minutes and 39.3 seconds.
JASON HOWELL, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Righter speaks to constituents
State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) speaks with constituents from the 55th Senate District during the Illinois Pro-Life rally held on March 20.
Submitted photo
EIU commencement 2
State Sen. Dale Righter addresses graduating Eastern Illinois University students during the morning fall commencement ceremony Saturday in Charleston.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES COURIER
Righter meets with Charleston couple
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with Clarence (right) and Linda Miller of Charleston on Nov. 28 at the Statehouse. Clarence owns Clarence Miller Insurance in Charleston. The couple were in Springfield visiting with Sen. Righter and touring the Statehouse.
Submitted photo
Senator Righter meets with EIU Student Goverment students
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with EIU Student Government April 11 at the Statehouse. The group was in Springfield to meet with lawmakers, discuss legislative issues, and experience the legislative process up-close. Pictured, left to right: Carson Gordon, Zac Cohen, Sam Reiss, William Outzen, Senator Righter, Derek Pierce, Tyler Stoklosa, Ethan Osborne, Colt Bible.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Righter meets with Coles-Moultrie Electric Co-Op members
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with members of Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative on Wednesday at the Capitol. The group was in Springfield to meet with lawmaker and experience the legislative process up-close. The cooperative provides electric service to residents in Coles and Moultrie counties. Left to right: Makenna Green, Aly Easton, Grace Bowen, Griffin Paul, Sen. Righter, Emma Harris, Gavon Hargrove, Emmalyn Walk, Sam Adair, and Andy Adair.
Submitted photo
Righter speaks at Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon welcomed Illinois State Senator Dale Righter as the guest speaker on Jan. 3. Righter discussed the actions of the Illinois General Assembly during the previous year, his role in the tax increase process, the state budget, his expectations for 2018, the coming gubernatorial race, and answered questions from club members. Righter has served the 55th State Senate District, which includes Coles County, since 2003. For more information about Righter, visit his website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club, go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.
Submitted photo
Illinois Budget (copy)
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, right, talks with Sen. Michael Connelly, R-Naperville, on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield in January 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Righter meets with Mattoon Girl Scouts
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) hosted Girl Scout Troop No. 2450 and No. 2462 of Mattoon at the Statehouse on May 5. The troop was in Springfield for the 2017 Girl Scout Day at the Capitol.
Submitted photo
Righter meets with representatives from the Y
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) visited with Blake Fairchild, left, and Travis Spencer, right, of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA on April 5 at the Statehouse. They were in Springfield to discuss legislative issues.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Righter meets with Mattoon constituent
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with Kimberly Stivers of Mattoon March 30 at the Statehouse. Stivers was in Springfield as part of Special Olympics Day at the Illinois Capitol.
Submitted photo
EIU Students meet with Sen. Righter
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with Eastern Illinois University students for PE Teacher Lobby Day at the Statehouse March 8. The group discussed the importance of physical education and legislative issues with Sen. Righter.
Submitted photo
Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, $109,995
Righter is a minority spokesperson in the Senate and receives $10,326 for that job. His annual health care benefit is $9,539. He was reimbursed $1,723 for mileage and travel and received $5,550 in per diem payments. The taxpayer share of his pension was $14,757.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, Lee News Services
Righter meets with Mattoon Salvation Army officer
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with Lieutenant Daniel Simmons, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army in Mattoon on May 11 at his Springfield office inside the Capitol.
Submitted photo
Senator Righter meets with LLC students in Springfield
State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with students from Lake Land College in Springfield on April 20. Senator Righter spoke to them about legislative issues and answered questions. This picture is of the group with Sen. Righter outside the capitol.
Submitted photo
Senator Righter meets with Mattoon YMCA members
State Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) met with members of the Mattoon YMCA in Springfield for the Y Advocacy Day on April 6. Pictured left to right: Bill Holland, Carl Warlworth, Senator Righter, Blake Fairchild, Tony Sparks.
Submitted photo
rose-righter press conf
State Sens. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, right, and Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, talk about their proposal for higher education/MAP grant funding as they stand Friday in front of the Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois' campus.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Senator Righter speaks at RSVP's Veteran's Coffee Group
Senator Dale Righter speaks to the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)'s Veterans Coffee Group on Oct. 21. RSVP's Veterans' Coffees are held the third Wednesday of each month and are open to Veterans of all ages and their families.
Righter hosts EIU Student Action Team
Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) hosted the Eastern Illinois University Student Action Team in Springfield on Oct.20. Pictured in the Senate Chamber, from left to right are Derek Pierce; Jay Abell; Miranda Miller; Dani Burdlen; Jennifer Folami; and Sen. Dale Righter. The mission of the EIU Student Action team is to represent the expressed interests of EIU students and present those interests to state lawmakers.
Submitted photo
Evelyn Sanguinetti Mattoon Visit
Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Evelyn Sanguinetti and Illinois State Senator Dale Righter hold a press conference Thursday afternoon in the council chambers at City Hall in Mattoon.
Ken Trevarthan/Staff Photographer
Right speaks to Kiwanis
Pictured, from the left, are Kiwanis member Don Grewell, state Sen. Dale Righter, and Kiwanis member Greg Thompson.
Rob Stroud
Righter welcomes MHS Student Council to Capitol
State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, welcomed Mattoon High School Student Council students to the Illinois Senate on May 1. The students were in Springfield to tour the Capitol and see the legislative process in action. Pictured, from the left, are Righter, Mikayla Grant, Brock Taylor, Lean Buck, Nick Polston, Sarah Etchinson, Lydia Rhine, Cooper Collings, and teacher Vince Walk.
Submitted photo
Righter speaks at gun owners lobby day
State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, welcomed a large crowd of gun owners and supporters from across the state at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center on Wednesday as part of the Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day. The group later marched to the Capitol building. Sponsored by the Illinois State Rifle Association and IllinoisCarry.com, IGOLD is an annual event during which gun owners travel to Springfield to lobby their legislative representatives in the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives.
Rob Stroud
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud