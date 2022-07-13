Former state Sen. Dale Righter appointed to Mattoon school board

MATTOON — Former state Sen. Dale Righter has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Mattoon school board until the next regular board election in April 2023.

The Mattoon school board voted at its meeting Tuesday night, following a closed session, to appoint Righter to the seat previously held by Susan Braun, who stepped down from the board on July 1. Before going into the closed session, Superintendent Tim Condron said the newly appointed member will be sworn in at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9.

Righter, who spent more than 20 years as a state legislator, was appointed in 1997 to fill a vacancy representing the 106th District in the Illinois House of Representatives and was subsequently elected to this post. He later won election to the newly redistricted 55th Senate District and took office there in early 2003.

He announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election to the senate and concluded his final term on Jan. 13, 2021. Since then, he has opened a law office in Mattoon.