Free digital kindergarten readiness program from Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will offer free access to an online educational program that prepares kids for kindergarten.

Miss Humblebee's Academy is designed for children ages 3 to 6 and uses cartoon characters to guide children through hundreds of lessons spanning all major academic subjects. Parents will receive weekly progress reports that measure their child’s proficiency and learning outcomes.

“Public libraries do a lot to support the life-long learning needs of the community, and offering Miss Humblebee’s Academy ensures we’re helping our youngest patrons prepare for kindergarten and beyond,” said Rick Meyer, city librarian.

A portion of the curriculum is also available offline in the form of printouts and practice worksheets. Decatur residents can access Miss Humblebee’s Academy on any device by visiting the library’s website decaturlibrary.org/. For more information, please contact Alissa T. Henkel at 217-424-2900, extension 6171, or ahenkel@decaturlibrary.org.

