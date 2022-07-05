Free job skills workshops offered at Mattoon Library

MATTOON — Eastern Illinois University is offering a series of digital job-seeking skills workshops at regional libraries, thanks to a grant from the Illinois State Library. EIU’s Booth Library, College of Education, and Career Services are partners on the grant.

The free workshops will take place at the Mattoon Public Library, located at 1600 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Aug. 27.

The topics to be covered are as follows:

July 9, basic resume development;

July 16, how and where to find jobs;

July 23, target your resume for job search effectiveness;

July 30, job search correspondence (cover letter, thank you note, acceptance/decline);

Aug. 20, interview preparation;

Aug. 27, mock interviews.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Interested participants can contact Library Director Carl Walworth at 217-234-2621 or email carl@mattoonlibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.