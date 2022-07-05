 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Free job skills workshops offered at Mattoon Library

  • 0

MATTOON — Eastern Illinois University is offering a series of digital job-seeking skills workshops at regional libraries, thanks to a grant from the Illinois State Library. EIU’s Booth Library, College of Education, and Career Services are partners on the grant.

The free workshops will take place at the Mattoon Public Library, located at 1600 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Aug. 27.

The topics to be covered are as follows:

  • July 9, basic resume development;
  • July 16, how and where to find jobs;
  • July 23, target your resume for job search effectiveness;
  • July 30, job search correspondence (cover letter, thank you note, acceptance/decline);
  • Aug. 20, interview preparation;
  • Aug. 27, mock interviews.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Interested participants can contact Library Director Carl Walworth at 217-234-2621 or email carl@mattoonlibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Check out these local students who have achieved recent college academic honors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Officials address media after Highland Park mass shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News