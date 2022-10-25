 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

LAKE LAND COLLEGE

Free welding classes available through Lake Land College

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — Free welding classes through Lake Land College will begin in the spring of 2023.

Get short-term, hands-on training for jobs in high demand during these upcoming 16-week classes. There is no cost to attend and college credit can be earned. 

All classes will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Get started by attending one of the upcoming orientation meetings. A high school diploma or GED is not required.

  • 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, Marshall Eastern Region Center, 224 6th Street., Marshall.
  • 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, Shelbyville High School, 1001 W. North 6th Street, shop entrance behind High School.

For more information contact 217-238-8292 or go to adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News