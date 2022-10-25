Free welding classes available through Lake Land College

MATTOON — Free welding classes through Lake Land College will begin in the spring of 2023.

Get short-term, hands-on training for jobs in high demand during these upcoming 16-week classes. There is no cost to attend and college credit can be earned.

All classes will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Get started by attending one of the upcoming orientation meetings. A high school diploma or GED is not required.

4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, Marshall Eastern Region Center, 224 6th Street., Marshall.

4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, Shelbyville High School, 1001 W. North 6th Street, shop entrance behind High School.

For more information contact 217-238-8292 or go to adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu.