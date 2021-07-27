Funding available for Childcare or Early Learning degree

MATTOON — C.E.F.S. and Lake Land College are partnering to provide financial assistance to qualifying students who are working toward a degree in childcare or early education.

“There are many job opportunities at most of our local childcare centers,” Carla Holtz, director at Little Lambs Early Childhood Center explained. “And, for those who qualify there is even funding to help pay for an early childhood degree.”

The Lake Land College Laker Student Center is offering a C.E.F.S. sign up event from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28. Qualified students may be eligible for a substantial amount of financial assistance for fall 2021 and any future semesters you are enrolled.

Those studying childcare and early education programs of study may also qualify for funding through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Program. To determine eligibility, students will meet briefly with C.E.F.S. staff.

The latest information from the Illinois Early Childhood Asset Map confirms that 778 children in Effingham County lack early childhood care and education access. Job growth for childcare and early education is expected to grow at 7%.

Sasha Althoff, Economic Development Specialist with the City of Effingham confirmed: “Many of the local businesses are currently in need of more employees and new companies are planned to come to the area soon, creating more jobs. The City understands that finding child care is a vital need for many in the workforce. We believe that if childcare needs can be met in the community, this would greatly assist our businesses with hiring efforts.”

