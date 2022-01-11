Gamma Chapter announces educator stipend winners

Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently announced Supporting Early Educator stipend recipients. The stipend is a monetary award for non-tenured, female teachers.
Gamma member Mary Kay Smitley presented the stipend to recipients Charleston High School teachers McKenzie Vilardo and Tracy Cole,and Mark Twain kindergarten teachers Michelle Zigler and Veronica Ready.
Established in 1929, Delta Kappa Gamma provides professional and personal growth programs, seminars and workshops as well as opportunities through scholarships, stipends, awards and grants. Gamma Chapter includes women educators from Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Clark counties.